9 highlights from PM Trudeau's year-end interview with Lisa LaFlamme

CTV News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV News for a year-end interview in which Trudeau discussed what he sees as the reason for his party's slide to a minority government, how he plans to approach what have been fractious relationships over the last few years with both the opposition parties and premiers, and where he thinks Canada stands on the world stage after a series of difficult diplomatic moments.
