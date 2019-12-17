Global  

Audit: Sackler Family Withdrew $10B From Purdue Pharma In 10 Years

Newsy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Audit: Sackler Family Withdrew $10B From Purdue Pharma In 10 YearsWatch VideoCourt documents show that the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, transferred more than $10 billion from the company to family trusts and overseas holding companies from 2008-2018.

These withdrawals reportedly happened as Purdue was facing accusations of fueling the opioid crisis that has killed nearly 400,000...
 An audit found the Sackler family transferred $10.7 billion from their company into family trusts and overseas holding companies from 2008-2018.

