Pakistan: Musharraf Sentenced To Death In Treason Case

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
(RFE/RL) — A Pakistani court has handed a death sentence to former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf on treason charges for suspending the country’s constitution 12 years ago.

The 76-year-old ex-strongman is now living in exile in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).

The special court in Islamabad announced...
Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason

Former Pakistan President Sentenced To Death For Treason 00:47

 The three-judge panel found Pervez Musharraf guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution.

