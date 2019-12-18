Pakistan: Musharraf Sentenced To Death In Treason Case

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 13 hours ago )

(RFE/RL) — A Pakistani court has handed a death sentence to former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf on treason charges for suspending the country’s constitution 12 years ago.



The 76-year-old ex-strongman is now living in exile in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).



The special court in Islamabad announced... 👓 View full article

