How Bernie Sanders And Elizabeth Warren Are Channeling Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez – OpEd

By William L. Anderson* A decade ago, Democrat politicians and their cultural and academic allies were singing the praises of Hugo Chávez and his “economic miracle” in Venezuela. From Bernie Sanders to Salon, to Joseph Stiglitz and Sean Penn, Chávez’s version of socialism had transformed Venezuela, lifted up the poor, ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Margaret RT @realDonaldTrump: I guess the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist… 8 seconds ago Maegan Laporte politically independent RT @AP_Scoop: Despite endless promises of free services and benefits, UK voters REJECTED socialism. Are voters seeing through the false pr… 16 seconds ago Sam from fla RT @charliekirk11: Who's on stage at the Democrat Debate tonight: Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Tom Steyer Amy Klobuchar… 17 seconds ago Chad Weaver RT @tedcruz: OK. I hereby move to disqualify Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders & every other Dem Senator who’s publicly advocated Trump’s i… 28 seconds ago o christmas leil RT @benwassertweet: Joe Biden: club comedian, traditional standup Elizabeth Warren: traditional stand up but kinda alt-y Bernie Sanders:… 1 minute ago