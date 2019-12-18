Global  

Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote

France 24 Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.
News video: Democrats Lay Out Case For Wednesday's Impeachment Vote

Democrats Lay Out Case For Wednesday's Impeachment Vote 02:04

 Today the House Rules Committee will set the guidelines for tomorrow's impeachment votes. It comes as some Democrats in Trump-districts are announcing their support for impeachment.

