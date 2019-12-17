Pope lifts secrecy rules for clergy sex abuse cases

Pope Francis abolished the use of the Vatican's highest level of secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases Tuesday, responding to mounting criticism that the rule of 'pontifical secrecy' has been used to protect pedophiles, silence victims and prevent police from investigating crimes.

You Might Like

Tweets about this McLean County Argus Pope lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases https://t.co/OoYK1rh3z3 4 minutes ago Trisha RT @RWPUSA: The Opus Dei (far right) wing of the Church will be upset with this, as they are with much of what ⁦@Pontifex⁩ does. But It’s a… 5 minutes ago Sokende Sanndru Pope lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases https://t.co/HAKMZk12dC 7 minutes ago arshad hameed khan RT @ExmuslimsOrg: Pope Francis lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases. Catholic Church to hand over documents related to sexual abuse ca… 9 minutes ago Georges Pope lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases https://t.co/hDPa0FPWzj 21 minutes ago HutchisonLaw #PopeFrancis lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases. A big step in the right direction, but as a reformer does thi… https://t.co/xUGO4dm2Bj 22 minutes ago Patricia Hamilton RT @news_cult: US Sex Abuse Victims Sue Vatican Over Secrecy Policy AND THEN: https://t.co/PGYLmBECEc 33 minutes ago Sandra Gordon Pope lifts secrecy rules for***abuse cases https://t.co/xVZLdelqp0 43 minutes ago