Pope lifts secrecy rules for clergy sex abuse cases

CTV News Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Pope Francis abolished the use of the Vatican's highest level of secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases Tuesday, responding to mounting criticism that the rule of 'pontifical secrecy' has been used to protect pedophiles, silence victims and prevent police from investigating crimes.
News video: Pope Francis Ends Vatican Secrecy Rule For Sexual Abuse Cases

Pope Francis Ends Vatican Secrecy Rule For Sexual Abuse Cases 01:44

 The rescript will require Catholic Church officials to comply with legal authorities' requests for information about reported sexual crimes.

