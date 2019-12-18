Global  

FDA Approves Sale Of Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
FDA Approves Sale Of Reduced-Nicotine CigarettesWatch VideoThe FDA has approved the sale of a type of cigarette that has significantly less nicotine than regular cigarettes. 

The agency gave 22nd Century Group the green light to start selling Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol cigarettes. They are the first low-nicotine cigarettes to be reviewed by federal regulators.

The...
