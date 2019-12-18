FDA Approves Sale Of Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe FDA has approved the sale of a type of cigarette that has significantly less nicotine than regular cigarettes.



The agency gave 22nd Century Group the green light to start selling Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol cigarettes. They are the first low-nicotine cigarettes to be reviewed by federal regulators.



The... Watch VideoThe FDA has approved the sale of a type of cigarette that has significantly less nicotine than regular cigarettes.The agency gave 22nd Century Group the green light to start selling Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol cigarettes. They are the first low-nicotine cigarettes to be reviewed by federal regulators.The 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike RT @CBSNews: FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes https://t.co/tGJfvvAyR0 https://t.co/2gSJL62axX 24 minutes ago Matt Ray 📻🎙️ RT @Americas1stNews: FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes https://t.co/uyQRto7m4P 2 hours ago AFN FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes https://t.co/uyQRto7m4P 2 hours ago Seekroid I can't stand the smell of cigarette smoke. RT @CBSNews: FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes… https://t.co/17m5Mf6xE2 2 hours ago CBS News FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes https://t.co/tGJfvvAyR0 https://t.co/2gSJL62axX 2 hours ago Sarah Staley FDA Approves Sale Of Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes https://t.co/ope28rlMmT 2 hours ago Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ FDA Approves Sale Of Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes https://t.co/9yLemFDF40 #SmartNews 6 hours ago Newsy FDA-sponsored studies have found smokers who switch to low-nicotine cigarettes tend to smoke less and are more like… https://t.co/Bba0Zx6yhO 8 hours ago