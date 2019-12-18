Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor DebateWatch VideoThe House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in the impeachment process. 

Happenings in the 13-member committee are typically an overlooked step in the legislative process. But during Tuesday's meeting, lawmakers spent all afternoon rehashing many of the arguments made in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate

House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate 01:46

 The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in the impeachment process.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RL_Rhino

Rhino RT @kfor: As the House Committee on Rules sets the guidelines for this week's historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Tr… 1 hour ago

SustainabiltyHI

Sust.‘āina.bility House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate https://t.co/HAoflplxqp 1 hour ago

___WWG1WGA___

Q Is the News Now, All for a Larp? House Committee on Rules sets parameters for Trump impeachment debate https://t.co/cKBA8WMWaq #globalnews 1 hour ago

kfor

KFOR As the House Committee on Rules sets the guidelines for this week's historic House vote on the impeachment of Presi… https://t.co/Xh9rFNotMS 3 hours ago

viralvm69

viral mehta RT @DDNewsLive: US House committee sets rules of engagement of the President's impeachment debate, the house is set to vote on impeachment… 3 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "House Committee on Rules sets parameters for #Trump impeachment #debate #NewsVideo #BreakingNews #Youtube… https://t.co/CgVt3ZBlIj 4 hours ago

Ummismaelsf

Umm Ismael Muslimah RT @jeremyherb: Impeachment moves forward today in the Rules Committee, but Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler will NOT be there due to a family… 4 hours ago

choochoomagu

1mountain many paths RT @Reuters: House committee sets rules of engagement for historic Trump impeachment vote https://t.co/OueVcpHxGp 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.