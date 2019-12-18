House Rules Committee Sets Terms For Impeachment Floor Debate

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 11 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in the impeachment process.



Happenings in the 13-member committee are typically an overlooked step in the legislative process. But during Tuesday's meeting, lawmakers spent all afternoon rehashing many of the arguments made in... Watch VideoThe House Rules Committee met Tuesday to spell out the guidelines for the next steps in the impeachment process.Happenings in the 13-member committee are typically an overlooked step in the legislative process. But during Tuesday's meeting, lawmakers spent all afternoon rehashing many of the arguments made in 👓 View full article

