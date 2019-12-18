Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest

Reuters India Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Archaeologists have discovered two iron ship anchors off Mexico's Gulf Coast that they say date back 500 years and could have belonged to Spaniard Hernan Cortes' fleet, which landed in 1519 before overthrowing the Aztec empire.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Iron Anchors Found Of Coast Of Mexico Believed To Be From Conquistador Ships

Iron Anchors Found Of Coast Of Mexico Believed To Be From Conquistador Ships 00:35

 Two roughly 500-year-old iron anchors found in the waters off Mexico’s Gulf Coast are believed to be from the ships of Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who led the successful effort to overtake the Aztec Empire.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Univ_Cultura

El Universal Cultura RT @Univ_inenglish: INAH archeologists discovered the #anchors as part of the project Subaquatic #Archeology in Villa Rica! A first anchor… 13 minutes ago

DebbyDonnelly

Debborah Donnelly 16th-Century Anchors Found Off Mexican Coast Offer Clues Into Spanish Conquest https://t.co/RzUz0c7IZh 41 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/eLWCD7pDSZ 2 hours ago

DelMarbrook

Djelloul Marbrook 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/g5VSgSaw3z 2 hours ago

tskipper440

Tracy Skipper RT @istockhistory: 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into... #archeology #archaeologist #history https://t.co/iEdSN… 2 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest - https://t.co/s0Crf6Rjpz https://t.co/HlwMAEBXuq 3 hours ago

Heather1576

Heather Knight 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/RxbZoQxtug 3 hours ago

vwhit311

victor whitley RT @Reuters: 16th-century anchors found off Mexican coast offer clues into Spanish conquest https://t.co/8JH9QtbO8K https://t.co/n6Xz3QwTiW 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.