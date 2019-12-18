Global  

New WhatsApp bug crashes group chat, deletes history forever

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Security researchers said they have detected a vulnerability in WhatsApp that led to group chat crash the moment a destructive message was introduced by the hackers in the chat, leading the entire group chat history being deleted forever
