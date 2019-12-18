Hong Kong's New Year's fireworks cancelled amid security concerns

Hong Kong’s popular New Year's Eve fireworks will be cancelled for the first time in a decade, as more than six months of protests heighten security concerns, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tony RT @weninchina: RT @SCMPNews: Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled for the first time in its 10-year history ove… 4 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee ‘Symphony of Lights’, Not Fireworks on Hong Kong’s New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns… https://t.co/If4ypXz9dG 11 minutes ago Real_Infinity95 RT @TIME: The Hong Kong display is often featured in montages of New Year's celebrations around the world https://t.co/nbhxl1kR7J 18 minutes ago 🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Hong Kong's New Year's Eve fireworks have been canceled as more than six months of protests heighten security concerns https:/… 25 minutes ago