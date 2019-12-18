Hong Kong's New Year's fireworks cancelled amid security concerns
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Hong Kong’s popular New Year's Eve fireworks will be cancelled for the first time in a decade, as more than six months of protests heighten security concerns, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong fans attempted to drown out the Chinese national anthem with booing at a soccer match against mainland China, defying a Chinese law that makes disrespecting the anthem a crime. Matthew Larotonda reports.
