Bell time changes may give Hamilton students extra sleep:Bid to eliminate bus driver shortage brings some later start times

TheSpec.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bell time changes may give Hamilton students extra sleep:Bid to eliminate bus driver shortage brings some later start timesStudents at some of Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools may get to sleep in a little later next September, depending on the outcome of a review of start and finish times that hopes to cut 40 school buses to eliminate an ongoing driver shortage.
