Cyrus Mistry restored as Tata Group chairman

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Tata Sons has four weeks to appeal the order, given by NCLAT.
0
Mistry restored as Tata Group Chairman, Chandrasekaran appointment quashed

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) In a major turn of events, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the restoration of Cyrus Mistry as...
Sify

Company law tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons Chairman

*New Delhi:* In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday ordered the restoration of him as the Executive Chairman of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

autocarindiamag

Autocar India The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored former Tata group executive chairman, Cyrus Mistry… https://t.co/jkkoMVcEj4 27 seconds ago

gdalmiathinks

Gaurav Dalmia Meanwhile, in India. https://t.co/4nBLa1FSVO 34 seconds ago

srinidhi8

Srinidhi K RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Justice may be slow, but it surely happens. Today NCLAT restored Mr Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Group. 3 minutes ago

IMA_Indian

IMA RT @NH_India: #NCLAT restored #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons and ruled that appointment of #NChandrasekaran as the head of… 3 minutes ago

IndependentEag3

Independent Eagle Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Sons Chairman: Here Is Chronology Of Events https://t.co/vX5iW6RQfh https://t.co/vrYjRFe90N 5 minutes ago

mohanguruswamy

Mohan Guruswamy WOW! THE NCLAT RULED THE RATAN TATA COUP WAS ILLEGAL. Cyrus Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of Tata… https://t.co/VQ45kYlH4W 6 minutes ago

asianewsnetwork

Asia News Network India's Company Law Tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group; says Ratan Tata's actions against Mis… https://t.co/0WpDC1IjCT 7 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald #NCLAT restored #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons and ruled that appointment of #NChandrasekaran as t… https://t.co/ezOroWW5vC 14 minutes ago

