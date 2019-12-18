Cyrus Mistry restored as Tata Group chairman

Autocar India The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restored former Tata group executive chairman, Cyrus Mistry… https://t.co/jkkoMVcEj4 27 seconds ago

Gaurav Dalmia Meanwhile, in India. https://t.co/4nBLa1FSVO 34 seconds ago

Srinidhi K RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Justice may be slow, but it surely happens. Today NCLAT restored Mr Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Group. 3 minutes ago

IMA RT @NH_India: #NCLAT restored #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons and ruled that appointment of #NChandrasekaran as the head of… 3 minutes ago

Independent Eagle Cyrus Mistry Restored As Tata Sons Chairman: Here Is Chronology Of Events https://t.co/vX5iW6RQfh https://t.co/vrYjRFe90N 5 minutes ago

Mohan Guruswamy WOW! THE NCLAT RULED THE RATAN TATA COUP WAS ILLEGAL. Cyrus Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of Tata… https://t.co/VQ45kYlH4W 6 minutes ago

Asia News Network India's Company Law Tribunal restores Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Group; says Ratan Tata's actions against Mis… https://t.co/0WpDC1IjCT 7 minutes ago