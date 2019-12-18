Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Live updates as House of Representatives prepares to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ELEMENTOR374

|| |R|3|1|7|4| || RT @guardian: #BREAKING: President Donald Trump has been #impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress https://t.co/W5ufAgVOdy… 28 minutes ago

dwatchnews_nam

DWatchNews N America RT @AJEnglish: For all the latest updates on US President Donald Trump being #Impeached, follow our LIVE blog: https://t.co/PwNCxLLEOU 42 minutes ago

ArabicEditor

Arabic Editor Trump after impeachment: All the latest updates https://t.co/ZDnrD0gdEg 54 minutes ago

donmickyOjotule

Michael Ichiweje Trump impeachment: All the latest updates https://t.co/uMxRX2o04N 2 hours ago

Elkapak

Elka Pakendorf RT @sonam_sheth: Our latest on the #TrumpImpeachment hearing: GOP Rep. Trent Kelly accused Democrats of "repeating the same lies absent any… 2 hours ago

JimPolk

Jim Polk 🇺🇸 RT @usatodayDC: Nancy Pelosi suggested a delay in the transmission of articles of impeachment is possible if Senate Republicans could not a… 3 hours ago

billgrant64

William J Grant McConnell: 'As of today, we remain at an impasse' - latest updates https://t.co/74VEOlYF4y via @USATODAY I kind of… https://t.co/I9vE87TYoS 3 hours ago

buddy_dek

Buddy Dek McConnell: 'As of today, we remain at an impasse' - latest updates https://t.co/QNRfLSj3Sm via @usatoday 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.