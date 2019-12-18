Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Desert locusts are destroying tens of thousands of hectares of crops and grazing land in Somalia in the worst invasion in 25 years, the United Nations food agency said on Wednesday, and the infestation is likely to spread further.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mados7Mohamed

MDG RT @HarunMaruf: Video: Huge locust swarm over Adado town today. Somalia faces the worst Desert Locust outbreak in over 25 years according… 6 minutes ago

MSilybum

Pocket Rocket🕷🇪🇺🏋️‍♀️🚴‍♀️🍫 RT @Reuters: Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years https://t.co/RM9HmwELFH https://t.co/4z1P0UpOfW 29 minutes ago

Soo_Maali

#DARWIISH 🐎 ☆الأصيل ☆ #Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/wi7lLBtEjT 30 minutes ago

AlexCurran95

𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙 𝑪𝒖𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏 Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years https://t.co/4P8yOT5LEi 36 minutes ago

YaabeMukhtar

Mukhtar Ali Yaabe 🇸🇴 RT @YaabeMukhtar: I disagree #Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years https://t.co/xVixXwAIAj #Somali way ka tashan doontaa… 56 minutes ago

YaabeMukhtar

Mukhtar Ali Yaabe 🇸🇴 I disagree #Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years https://t.co/xVixXwAIAj #Somali way ka tashan d… https://t.co/l6B1sKrCzI 1 hour ago

C_Loizides2

Constantinos Loizides 🌲 #Somalia hit by worst desert locust invasion in 25 years https://t.co/6RZ5p956WO #News #EndTimes 1 hour ago

bcnn1

BCNN1 Worst Desert Locust Invasion in 25 Years Hits Somalia, Destroying Thousands of Crops and Grazing Land… https://t.co/Bh7FkLAdKe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.