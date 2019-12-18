Global  

WorldView: Indonesia drug arrests, Google tax dispute, New Zealand volcano search

CBS News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Six foreigners were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs in Indonesia. Google settled a tax dispute in Australia. And the bodies of two people missing after New Zealand's volcano eruption may never be found. Rylee Carlson rounds up these global news headlines from London.
