Sen. Susan Collins Officially Announces Re-Election Campaign Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Watch VideoSen. Susan Collins officially announced her plans to run for re-election Wednesday.



The Maine senator has been running campaign ads for months, but she hadn't officially said she was running for a fifth term.



As a Republican lawmaker, Collins currently sits with the majority, but she can be a key swing vote.

