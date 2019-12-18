Global  

Secret FISA Court Slams FBI Over Surveillance Of Trump Campaign Aide

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Secret FISA Court Slams FBI Over Surveillance Of Trump Campaign AideWatch VideoThe Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has issued a rare public rebuke to the FBI. It's accusing the agency of misleading judges when it requested warrants to wiretap former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

In a public order filed Tuesday, the typically secretive court criticized the FBI for multiple omissions...
News video: Secret FISA Court Slams FBI Over Surveillance Of Trump Campaign Aide

Secret FISA Court Slams FBI Over Surveillance Of Trump Campaign Aide 01:09

 In a public order, the court criticized the FBI for multiple omissions and inaccuracies in applications to monitor Carter Page.

