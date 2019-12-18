Global  

Trump’s Letter to Pelosi, Annotated

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Trump’s Letter to Pelosi, AnnotatedWe annotated President Donald Trump's Dec. 17 letter to House Speaker Pelosi, providing brief summaries and links to more information for statements by the president that we have fact-checked before.

The post Trump’s Letter to Pelosi, Annotated appeared first on FactCheck.org.
News video: Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process'

Trump Sends Letter To Pelosi Over Impeachment: Salem Witch Trials Had 'More Due Process' 00:34

 President Trump slams Nancy Pelosi.

