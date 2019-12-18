Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Propaganda And The Defeat Of Jeremy Corbyn – OpEd

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
If Corbyn can be defeated with a libel it can work just as well on Sanders.

One year ago this columnist wrote about the Integrity Initiative, an arm of British intelligence masquerading as an NGO. “The Integrity Initiative is a means of undermining the sovereignty of the British people by manipulating them with lies. It...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

em2wice

Snake Plisskin RT @freedomrideblog: Propaganda works. That’s why they use it. It certainly worked against Jeremy Corbyn. This is the topic of my latest Bl… 58 seconds ago

PaulDestiny1

Paul Destiny @john_m55 @Tpopularfront @Rachael_Swindon @LeftieK13 it's the Labour Remain (at all costs) cult of MP's who are res… https://t.co/Hg34mAfxBE 3 minutes ago

MichaelWilk74

The Wilk Report Freedom Rider: Propaganda and the Defeat of Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/MHmqK83avA 31 minutes ago

NEWZWARZ

WarTime RT @JS49: https://t.co/acav2TjHsL #Propaganda and the defeat of #JeremyCorbyn #auspol 48 minutes ago

AugustFanon

AugustFanon RT @freedomrideblog: Thanks to @AHTribune for linking to my latest @blkagendareport column, “Propaganda and the Defeat of Jeremy Corbyn.” I… 1 hour ago

JS49

JeanieOrdinaryGirl https://t.co/acav2TjHsL #Propaganda and the defeat of #JeremyCorbyn #auspol 2 hours ago

bob8930

Bob McKinney Freedom Rider: Propaganda and the Defeat of Jeremy Corbyn https://t.co/JpZliFVoYm 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.