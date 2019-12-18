The Democrats’ One-Night Stand With The Founders – OpEd

“I’ll respect you in the morning” is what I half expect to hear. Of course, the Democrats now invoking the Founding Fathers’ memory in their effort to impeach President Trump won’t respect our colonial progenitors at the next dawn anymore than they did at the last one. Nonetheless, the Left has interrupted its ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rita Lynch RT @MrKiteboarder: @TrumpJew @mitchellvii One thing is certain: Democrats “one night stand” with the nations founders is now over. Now t… 3 hours ago chris moore @TrumpJew @mitchellvii One thing is certain: Democrats “one night stand” with the nations founders is now over.… https://t.co/IEIQrJlOM0 4 hours ago Doug Pollard @Judgement63 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump We The New Republican Party Must Reach Out and Hit Back When Needed! The Democ… https://t.co/5FutzLxFRq 5 hours ago Barbara The Democrats’ One-night Stand with the Founders https://t.co/4B5W9J7uBS 6 hours ago Jon Holloway The Democrats’ One-night Stand with the Founders https://t.co/WmViDXjRVj 6 hours ago SonofRekhav The Democrats’ One-night Stand with the Founders - https://t.co/WqCjk3Td74 7 hours ago Nellie Vega323 RT @NellieVega323l: @ZazuRules Amen Amen fight for those I love lived a good life and many dear kind friends and my love for my family alwa… 8 hours ago Nellie Vega323 @ZazuRules Amen Amen fight for those I love lived a good life and many dear kind friends and my love for my family… https://t.co/Pjxk6POnfM 8 hours ago