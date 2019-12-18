Judge Dismisses New York Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoA judge dismissed New York's fraud case against Paul Manafort.



He was indicted in Manhattan on 16 charges in March, including conspiracy, residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.



Those state charges are separate from the federal cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. And... Watch VideoA judge dismissed New York's fraud case against Paul Manafort.He was indicted in Manhattan on 16 charges in March, including conspiracy, residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.Those state charges are separate from the federal cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. And 👓 View full article

