Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Judge Dismisses New York Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Judge Dismisses New York Fraud Case Against Paul ManafortWatch VideoA judge dismissed New York's fraud case against Paul Manafort. 

He was indicted in Manhattan on 16 charges in March, including conspiracy, residential mortgage fraud and falsifying business records.

Those state charges are separate from the federal cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. And...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Dismisses New York Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort

Judge Dismisses New York Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort 00:55

 The judge threw out the case, citing double jeopardy. The Manhattan District Attorney&apos;s office already said it plans to appeal the ruling.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJThePeoplesGov

DJ Freedom Rockets 🎄 RT @dmon4ever: The NY PERSECUTION of #PaulManafort is over: Judge DISMISSES New York state fraud prosecution because of 'DOUBLE JEOPARDY'… 5 minutes ago

StephPrichard1

Stephanie Prichard RT @RSBNetwork: #NEW: New York Judge Dismisses Fraud Charges Against Paul Manafort https://t.co/StlA92zv6V 7 minutes ago

sharon_smith_1

Sharon Smith New York judge dismisses state fraud case against Paul Manafort https://t.co/OWYtD1UqLO 8 minutes ago

Debbieamatthews

Debs Matthews RT @reviewjournal: A New York judge threw out state mortgage fraud charges against Paul Manafort, ruling Wednesday that the criminal case w… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.