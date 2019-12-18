Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boeing To Launch Starliner Spacecraft In First Orbital Test Friday

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Boeing To Launch Starliner Spacecraft In First Orbital Test FridayWatch VideoOn Friday, Boeing will launch the Starliner spacecraft in its first orbital test. Boeing, United Launch Alliance and NASA announced the launch Tuesday. 

The plan is to launch the uncrewed vessel from Florida at 6:36 a.m Eastern. Meteorologists report an 80% chance of good launch weather. Boeing will live stream...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing To Launch Starliner Spacecraft In First Orbital Test Friday

Boeing To Launch Starliner Spacecraft In First Orbital Test Friday 00:51

 The ship is expected to dock to the International Space Station before heading back to the U.S.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit… https://t.co/GdeNip9Dd5 24 minutes ago

superfabis

Fabis Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit https://t.co/QWWD1wjXMs https://t.co/Ch8jeC7OTQ 36 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @BoeingMidEast: WATCH the Boeing CST-100 #Starliner spacecraft launch into space atop an #AtlasV rocket, headed to the @Space_Station on… 3 hours ago

RashidShamim

Rashid Shamim RT @verge: Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit https://t.co/WttXwkKUvh https://t.co/vldfR1Seaf 3 hours ago

Nexus1O1

Nexus 1-O RT @MichaelGalanin: Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit. Source: The Verge https://t.co/Gty… 3 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Boeing to test launch Starliner spacecraft: YouTube https://t.co/L5hsnunolV #space 4 hours ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Boeing is set to launch its new Starliner spacecraft on its first flight to orbit https://t.co/nwHN6c3TI5 https://t.co/wNwNnFD819 4 hours ago

Science_Spies

Science Spies Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week | https://t.co/K0nXf7PtB3 #News 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.