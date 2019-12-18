Global  

France's Macron mulls altering plans to change country's pension system amid growing protests

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron may be backing down from some of his proposed pension reform plans following mass demonstrations this week and an ongoing transit strike that continues to cripple Paris.
News video: France pension protests: Transport strikes nationwide

France pension protests: Transport strikes nationwide 01:55

 As unions take up fight against pension reforms, striking workers cripple flight and train services.

