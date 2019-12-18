Global  

Depression And Suicide Risk Linked To Air Pollution

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
People exposed to higher levels of air pollution are more likely to experience depression or die by suicide, finds a new analysis led by UCL.

The first systematic review and meta-analysis of evidence connecting air pollution and a range of mental health problems, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, reviewed study...
