Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects for 'Star Wars'

eBaums World Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects for 'Star Wars'Finally, a use for all those sounds she makes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

boyssdonttcryy

Austėja🦝 RT @MickelNelson2: If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/JrclDjJEmD via @YouTube @boyssdonttcryy 2 hours ago

james_a_2000

James Ruiz LOL If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/t39NLly0DL via @YouTube 4 hours ago

Cwitt17

Crystal Witt If Cardi B Did the Sound Effects for 'Star Wars' https://t.co/Rx8ZFEh72R 5 hours ago

NotFutureTV

FutureTV If Cardi B Did the sound effects for Star Wars...... https://t.co/GfYFrQkXkJ 6 hours ago

karl__f

karl If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/ZJ8rCjehPF vía @YouTube 6 hours ago

nogarlicx

muracottonmi If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/TVgnKUNaKo via @YouTube 7 hours ago

Royal_Ryder

O. A. RT @TheGeeksCore: If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/D99nidoqS0 This is the stupidest things I’ve ever seen in my… 10 hours ago

TheGeeksCore

The Geeks Core If Cardi B Did The Sound Effects For Star Wars https://t.co/D99nidoqS0 This is the stupidest things I’ve ever seen… https://t.co/09tq51S9A2 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.