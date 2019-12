Donald Trump has lashed out against what he calls the "ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT" in a tweet sent just moments after the White House press secretary claimed the president would be working all day, and only able to catch bits of the ongoing impeachment debate between meetings.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ENM News Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth condemned the House Democratic-led impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying on… https://t.co/0zM1CtWgcu 23 hours ago Cathlene Sareli Trump rages at 'RADICAL LEFT' impeachment in spite of White House claims he would only 'catch proceedings between m… https://t.co/qwH8BjG5zE 1 day ago Mike McCarthy Surreal experience watching animatronic President Trump next to Lincoln at Disney Hall of Presidents while impeachm… https://t.co/pmGN7XbDaq 2 days ago Susan Sternberg RT @Marissa_Jae: As the impeachment debate begins inside, hundreds have gathered outside the US Capitol to call for the impeachment and rem… 2 days ago Jayne #MERF 'til I die RT @SocialistVoice: Donald Trump rages at the radical Left impeachment in spite of White House claims he would only catch proceedings betwe… 2 days ago Socialist Voice 🌐 Donald Trump rages at the radical Left impeachment in spite of White House claims he would only catch proceedings b… https://t.co/vju2C6APLi 2 days ago Lawan Bappayaya Abdullahi RT @GuardianNigeria: “The House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote… 2 days ago Breaking News House to vote to impeach Trump for abuse of office: Washington, United States, Dec 18 - President Donald Trump was… https://t.co/L540IRUmhL 2 days ago