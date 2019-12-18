Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Trump impeachment: What happens next?Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached ahead of a historic vote by the US House of Representatives.But what happens next? READ MORE: • Trump impeachment inquiry: Full House vote to take place on Wednesday •...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KXLY - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment: The next steps

Impeachment: The next steps

 The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Friday. Here's a look at what we can expect in the coming days and weeks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jetdriverman

Cherif Barsoum RT @NatCitizens: WORLD GONE MAD: "Impeachment mania" is the full illustration of what happens when one side simply refuses to accept the vo… 3 minutes ago

mcbridetd

Timothy McBride As the vote on #Impeachment approaches, here is what vote counters expect to happen... when the vote happens, proba… https://t.co/mvwsXdS24t 5 minutes ago

DonCruickshank1

Don Cruickshank What is impeachment, and what is likely to happen if Trump is impeached? https://t.co/KWCIrO8q48 6 minutes ago

tallchronicles

T Shug Hurd asks what comes after impeachment: 'What happens tomorrow?' https://t.co/V7eFHl6l8E via @NBCNews 6 minutes ago

DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @CBSEveningNews: Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX): "We know how this partisan process will end this evening but what happens tomorrow? Can this cha… 7 minutes ago

ITCAlami

@EL Alami🌀⚜️ RT @washingtonpost: What happens next in the impeachment of President Trump? https://t.co/HcpMChJEi8 10 minutes ago

FoxPhil

Phil Shuman Editing a story for today at 5 PM on the impeachment process, what happens next? With LMU ‘s expert Prof. Michael… https://t.co/X1YE2kp7yR 10 minutes ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch 🖖 What happens next in the impeachment of President Trump? #USA #Trump #ImpeachmentVote @Facebook #ImpeachmentDay… https://t.co/qidQowcpEi 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.