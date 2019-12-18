Global  

Thousands in Poland protest against latest judicial reforms

Reuters India Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Thousands gathered in cities across Poland on Wednesday to protest against a proposal by the ruling nationalists that would allow for judges to be fired if they question the legitimacy of the government's judicial reforms.
