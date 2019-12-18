Global  

400,000 Latter-Day Boy Scouts Will Leave Organization In 2020

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
400,000 Latter-Day Boy Scouts Will Leave Organization In 2020Watch VideoAfter a century-long partnership with the Boy Scouts of America, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is splitting from the organization.

According to the Associated Press, more than 400,000 Latter-day scouts will leave the program at the beginning of the year. The church will move those young people to a...
