'Justice system did its work': Current, former AGs react to SNC-Lavalin guilty plea

CTV News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Federal Attorney General and Justice Minister David Lametti says the agreement between the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and SNC-Lavalin's legal counsel to have the Quebec-based construction firm plead guilty to a single count of fraud over $5,000 and pay a $280-million fine was "made independently."
