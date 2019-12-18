No Agreement Reached With South Korea On Payment For U.S. Troops

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 6 hours ago )

The U.S. has failed to negotiate a deal with South Korea over the cost of U.S. troops stationed in the country.The two sides have been negotiating the cost-sharing agreement for months. The U.S. is reportedly seeking around $5 billion next year from South Korea — roughly 500% more than Seoul agreed to in


