Joe Biden - Joe Biden says he got Republicans to vote for Obamacare and the stimulus bills. Barely

PolitiFact Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Joe Biden says he got Republicans to vote for Obamacare and the stimulus bills. BarelyFormer Vice President Joe Biden said the next president has to unite the country, and having a solid plan for big problems isn’t enough. "We need someone with proven ability to bring people together and do the hard work of getting legislation passed," Biden said at a Dec. 13 rally in San Antonio, Texas. "I have done that before — finding the Republican votes for the Recovery Act, Obamacare, helping us from falling into a Great Depression." Given Biden’s emphasis on uniting the country, a reasonable interpretation is that he was talking about bringing together Democrats and Republicans. Biden’s ...

