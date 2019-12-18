Global  

Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Protesters threw bottles and police opened fire with foam bullets as tensions boiled over in Barcelona.
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Fires rage as protesters attack police vans near Barca stadium

Fires rage as protesters attack police vans near Barca stadium 02:33

 Police clash with pro-independence supporters and protesters set garbage containers on fire near Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium during Spain's most high-profile match - the "Clasico".

Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico' [Video]Barca, Real share spoils in rare goalless 'Clasico'

Real Madrid and Barcelona share a goalless to leave the Catalans top of La Liga on goal difference.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:47

Spain election: Pro-independence supporters gather in Barcelona [Video]Spain election: Pro-independence supporters gather in Barcelona

How the Catalan independence issue is being kept at the forefront of Spain's election.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00


Sport24.co.za | Valverde, Zidane hope football does the talking in crunch Clasico

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has called for unity around the El Clasico amid fears that the match could be marred by Catalan independence protests.
News24

Real Madrid, Barcelona brace for unusual security steps ahead of El Clasico

To minimise the disruption from Catalan independence protests planned for the afternoon, the police have recommended the two teams stay in the same hotel in the...
Premium Times Nigeria

