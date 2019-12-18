Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of Hill office Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of her Parliament Hill office. After weeks of wrangling between the former Liberal cabinet minister and the House of Commons administration, Wilson-Raybould tells CTV News that she reached an agreement and has packed up and relocated to another office within the parliamentary precinct. 👓 View full article

