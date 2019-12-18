Global  

Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of Hill office

CTV News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould has moved out of her Parliament Hill office. After weeks of wrangling between the former Liberal cabinet minister and the House of Commons administration, Wilson-Raybould tells CTV News that she reached an agreement and has packed up and relocated to another office within the parliamentary precinct.
