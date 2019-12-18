Global  

Police investigating incident at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say they are investigating an incident Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. They did not immediately say what happened or why it prompted an investigation. Palm Beach police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said in an email, “There is an open investigation. As soon as we have something, I will […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
News video: Chinese national arrested for loitering Mar-a-Lago club

Chinese national arrested for loitering Mar-a-Lago club 00:37

 A Chinese national is charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, the second time this year that has happened.

