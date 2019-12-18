McDonald's Peru operator shuts restaurants for inspection after employee deaths Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

All 29 McDonald's Peru locations will remain closed until its local operator Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc completes inspections following the deaths of two teenaged employees at the weekend, the franchisor said in a statement on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Japan Today News McDonald's Peru operator shuts all outlets for inspection after employee deaths https://t.co/9AB7MeEeqB https://t.co/AafDALff1s 18 minutes ago Devdiscourse UPDATE 3-McDonald's Peru operator shuts restaurants for inspection after employee deaths https://t.co/r21PgA1DHm 35 minutes ago techcenter #worldNews McDonald's Peru operator shuts restaurants for inspection after employee deaths https://t.co/USR3u71otx https://t.co/frsq51Dr1X 50 minutes ago Peru Daily News 🇵🇪 McDonald's Peru operator shuts restaurants for inspection after employee deaths - Thomson Reuters Foundation https://t.co/CroDQj3PNE 57 minutes ago