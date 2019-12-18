Global  

McDonald's Peru operator shuts restaurants for inspection after employee deaths

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
All 29 McDonald's Peru locations will remain closed until its local operator Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc completes inspections following the deaths of two teenaged employees at the weekend, the franchisor said in a statement on Wednesday.
