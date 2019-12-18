Global  

Experts In Tulsa Might Have Found A Mass Grave From The 1921 Massacre

Newsy Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Experts In Tulsa Might Have Found A Mass Grave From The 1921 MassacreWatch VideoNearly a century after it happened, experts in Tulsa think they may have found mass graves that could contain the bodies of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. 

"I'm as confident as I can be in the results that this is a very big candidate for something associated with the massacre," Scott Hammerstedt, a...
 In October 2018, Tulsa&apos;s mayor opened an investigation to try and find potential graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

