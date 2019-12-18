Global  

Bushfire 7-day state of emergency declared in Australian state

Japan Today Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Australian authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales state Thursday as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region. Some 100…
News video: Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency 00:32

 The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...

Tweets about this

Shyman33

Jakey BEM BSc(Hons) RT @ElaineEDO: The NSW Govt has just declared a State of Emergency over Christmas. How about urgently passing laws that actually deal with… 8 minutes ago

Nina_Ella_

Ines Hoffmann 🐘 RT @AFP: A climate protest is held in Sydney on the day Australia declares a state of emergency over raging bushfires and the country suffe… 11 minutes ago

BloombergNRG

Bloomberg Energy A bushfire emergency has been declared in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state https://t.co/Bu3HeMXW56 26 minutes ago

blindnegation

Ｐｏｉｎｔ Ｚｅｒｏ RT @AFP: #UPDATE A state of emergency was declared in Australia's most populated state of New South Wales on Thursday as an unprecedented h… 32 minutes ago

pat35083377

Patricia mccarthy RT @Greenpeace: 🔥 Hottest day on record 🌳 3 Million hectares of land torched 🏠800 home destroyed And 6 lives were lost This is #ClimateEm… 37 minutes ago

chiradio

ChiRadio Aerial footage shows bushfire crossing a railway line in New South Wales #sydney & suburban areas #payAttention https://t.co/aflYRG0avN 2 hours ago

Downey_Ackles

Kᶤᶰᵍˢ⍆ Ðᵒʷᶰᵉʸ/Δᶜᵏˡᵉˢ RT @5_News: Australia continues to suffer from a deadly bushfire crisis. Two firefighters were killed travelling to a fire in the New Sout… 2 hours ago

5_News

Channel 5 News Australia continues to suffer from a deadly bushfire crisis. Two firefighters were killed travelling to a fire in… https://t.co/zsyAJIhe1h 2 hours ago

