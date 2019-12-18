Bushfire 7-day state of emergency declared in Australian state

Australian authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales state Thursday as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region. Some 100…

Tweets about this Jakey BEM BSc(Hons) RT @ElaineEDO: The NSW Govt has just declared a State of Emergency over Christmas. How about urgently passing laws that actually deal with… 8 minutes ago Ines Hoffmann 🐘 RT @AFP: A climate protest is held in Sydney on the day Australia declares a state of emergency over raging bushfires and the country suffe… 11 minutes ago Bloomberg Energy A bushfire emergency has been declared in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state https://t.co/Bu3HeMXW56 26 minutes ago Ｐｏｉｎｔ Ｚｅｒｏ RT @AFP: #UPDATE A state of emergency was declared in Australia's most populated state of New South Wales on Thursday as an unprecedented h… 32 minutes ago Patricia mccarthy RT @Greenpeace: 🔥 Hottest day on record 🌳 3 Million hectares of land torched 🏠800 home destroyed And 6 lives were lost This is #ClimateEm… 37 minutes ago ChiRadio Aerial footage shows bushfire crossing a railway line in New South Wales #sydney & suburban areas #payAttention https://t.co/aflYRG0avN 2 hours ago Kᶤᶰᵍˢ⍆ Ðᵒʷᶰᵉʸ/Δᶜᵏˡᵉˢ RT @5_News: Australia continues to suffer from a deadly bushfire crisis. Two firefighters were killed travelling to a fire in the New Sout… 2 hours ago Channel 5 News Australia continues to suffer from a deadly bushfire crisis. Two firefighters were killed travelling to a fire in… https://t.co/zsyAJIhe1h 2 hours ago