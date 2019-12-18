Bushfire 7-day state of emergency declared in Australian state
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Australian authorities declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales state Thursday as a record heat wave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region. Some 100…
The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...
