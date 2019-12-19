Global  

Uber to pay $4.4M to end federal sex harassment probe

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Uber Technologies Inc. will establish a $4.4 million US fund to settle a federal investigation into allegations that the San Francisco company allowed a rampant culture of sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Wednesday.
News video: Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe

Uber To Pay $4.4 Million To End Federal Sexual Harassment Probe 01:18

 Uber has agreed to pay $4.4 million to settle a federal investigation into sexual harassment at the San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant. Jackie Ward reports. (12/19/19)

