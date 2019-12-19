Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rep. Loudermilk Defends Comparison Of Trump Impeachment To Pontius Pilate And Jesus Christ

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
A Georgia congressman’s office defended a claim made Wednesday that Jesus Christ was afforded more rights during the trial that led to his crucifixion than President Donald Trump has been given during impeachment proceedings.

“Before you take this historic vote, today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker

Trump treated less fairly than Jesus ahead of crucifixion -Republican lawmaker 00:37

 Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republican Lawmakers Compare Crucifixion Of Jesus To The Trump Impeachment [Video]Republican Lawmakers Compare Crucifixion Of Jesus To The Trump Impeachment

Two U.S. Republican lawmakers oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump. They made remarks that alluded to the Biblical account of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This caused the phrase..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published

Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment [Video]Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, endorses Trump impeachment

Rep. Justin Amash, who changed his party affiliation from Republican to Independent earlier this year, spoke in favor of impeaching President Trump in the House of Representatives Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Loudermilk defends comparison of Trump impeachment to Pontius Pilate and Jesus Christ

Washington D.C., Dec 18, 2019 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- A Georgia congressman’s office defended a claim made Wednesday that Jesus Christ was afforded more rights...
CNA Also reported by •MediaiteReutersUSATODAY.com

Georgia Republican: 'Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus' than Dems have to Trump

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., compared Democratic-led efforts to impeach President Trump to the treatment of Jesus before this crucifixion during a House floor...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.