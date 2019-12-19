Rep. Loudermilk Defends Comparison Of Trump Impeachment To Pontius Pilate And Jesus Christ
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () A Georgia congressman’s office defended a claim made Wednesday that Jesus Christ was afforded more rights during the trial that led to his crucifixion than President Donald Trump has been given during impeachment proceedings.
“Before you take this historic vote, today, one week before Christmas, I want you to keep this in...
Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) said on Wednesday, ahead of an impeachment vote accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, that Jesus received a more fair trial ahead of his crucifixion.
Washington D.C., Dec 18, 2019 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- A Georgia congressman’s office defended a claim made Wednesday that Jesus Christ was afforded more rights... CNA Also reported by •Mediaite •Reuters •USATODAY.com