U.S. Appeals Court Rules ACA's Individual Mandate Is Unconstitutional Thursday, 19 December 2019

Watch VideoOn Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate provision was unconstitutional, but didn't decide whether the rest of Obamacare still stands.



In a 2-1 decision, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said "the individual mandate is unconstitutional because it can no longer be

