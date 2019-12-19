Global  

U.S. Appeals Court Rules ACA's Individual Mandate Is Unconstitutional

Newsy Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
U.S. Appeals Court Rules ACA's Individual Mandate Is UnconstitutionalWatch VideoOn Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate provision was unconstitutional, but didn't decide whether the rest of Obamacare still stands. 

In a 2-1 decision, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said "the individual mandate is unconstitutional because it can no longer be...
News video: Court Says Obamacare 'Individual Mandate' Is Unconstitutional

