Impeachment And Presidential Power – OpEd Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

It is easy to conclude that the impeachment proceedings against President Trump are politically motivated. Both the House and Senate appear split on the issue along party lines, so the outcome that the president is impeached by the House but not convicted by the Senate seems a forgone conclusion.



The Constitution is vague... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Trump Defends Himself In Letter To Pelosi 00:32 President Donald Trump write a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He denounced the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. According to Politico, he called them “not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory.” Trump said the... You Might Like

Tweets about this