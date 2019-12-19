US House Impeaches President Trump

By Ken Bredemeier U.S. President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night, accused of abusing the power of the presidency to benefit himself politically and then obstructing congressional efforts to investigate his actions. On a near party-line vote, the Democrat-controlled House ...

