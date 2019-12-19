Global  

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

Reuters India Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
