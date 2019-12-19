Global  

LifeLabs cyberattack helpline clogged from nearly 5,000 customer calls

CTV News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
In the wake of a massive cyberattack against health diagnostic testing firm LifeLabs, more than 5,000 concerned customers have clogged the designated helpline, forcing the company to expand call centre staff.
