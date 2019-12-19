News24.com | JUST IN: US President Donald Trump impeached for abuse of power
Thursday, 19 December 2019 () US President Donald Trump has been impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.
Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached on Wednesday, as the House of Representatives formally charged him with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.