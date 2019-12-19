Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shone.

“I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States.” So said Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, Wednesday morning as she stood in the cavernous chamber of the House of Representatives in a lapelless black suit, almost military in design, with a high neck. Its somber […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Taking Action 4 US Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ pitch perfect leadership in every way… https://t.co/qu3FWPJ8Ky 3 minutes ago J Fifield Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. - The New York Times https://t.co/H12WPGAW9y 22 minutes ago ƤØƗŞØŇ ƗV¥ Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. - The New York Times https://t.co/vPgOI0DaY7 29 minutes ago ❌ Paul Steele ❌ RT @aDomestic17: This is what the NYT took away from the impeachment circus today. This is what was important to them. Not the erosion of o… 30 minutes ago Tejas🌊🌊💙💙 RT @solusnan1: Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. - The New York Times https://t.co/cci8CHIVzK 36 minutes ago Sullyanne RT @mortgageconsult: Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. https://t.co/kzbnvMgPJm READ THIS RT 39 minutes ago Mrs.Lovecats Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. https://t.co/sWb3VPP51i 40 minutes ago Philos Sophia Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shined. https://t.co/aNtsfAxNC1 43 minutes ago