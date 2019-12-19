Global  

Nancy Pelosi Went Dark for the House Debates. Her Pin Shone.

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
“I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States.” So said Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, Wednesday morning as she stood in the cavernous chamber of the House of Representatives in a lapelless black suit, almost military in design, with a high neck. Its somber […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch The Moment Nancy Pelosi Tells House Not To Applaud Trump's Impeachment

Watch The Moment Nancy Pelosi Tells House Not To Applaud Trump's Impeachment 00:43

 Watch the moment Nancy Pelosi tells the House not to applaud President Trump's impeachment.

