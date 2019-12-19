Global  

They're not after me they're after you: US President Donald Trump tweets hours after impeachment

Zee News Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
On Wednesday night, Trump became the third US president to be impeached on Wednesday, as he was formally charged with abuse of power in a historic step that will inflame partisan tensions across a deeply divided America.
News video: Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote

Rallies in New York on eve of Trump impeachment vote 01:49

 Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday (December 17) night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives&apos; expected vote to impeach him.

