Firefighters suffer serious burns after being 'overrun' by fire in New South Wales

Thursday, 19 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Three firefighters have reportedly been injured in the state's Macarthur region and multiple homes have been lost in a small community in the NSW Southern Highlands.RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters battling the... Three firefighters have reportedly been injured in the state's Macarthur region and multiple homes have been lost in a small community in the NSW Southern Highlands.RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters battling the... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend