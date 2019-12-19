Global  

Firefighters suffer serious burns after being 'overrun' by fire in New South Wales

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 December 2019 ()
Firefighters suffer serious burns after being 'overrun' by fire in New South WalesThree firefighters have reportedly been injured in the state's Macarthur region and multiple homes have been lost in a small community in the NSW Southern Highlands.RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said firefighters battling the...
News video: Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency

Australia's State Of New South Wales Declares Second State Of Emergency 00:32

 The Australian state of New South Wales declared a state of emergency for the second time in two months. According to CNN, firefighters are battling nearly 100 active fires during a record-breaking heat wave. During the week they faced they broke the record for the hottest day nationwide at 107.4...

Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions [Video]Volunteer Firefighters Brave Catastrophic Conditions

Occurred on December 20, 2019 / Bargo, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "NSW Rural Fire Service Cherrybrook Brigade Category 1 tanker, arriving on the scene after responding to reports of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:58Published

Australia's biggest forest fire ever rages on near Sydney [Video]Australia's biggest forest fire ever rages on near Sydney

New South Wales where Sydney lies remains under a state of emergency as around 2000 firefighters struggle to limit around 100 wildfires. But there's no way to put them out completely, only rain could..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:15Published


'Catastrophic' fires continue to savage Australia

'Catastrophic' fires continue to savage AustraliaAustraliacontinues to battle "catastrophic" fires as the severe heatwave and bushfire crisis continues. A person in South Australia was confirmed as the latest...
WorldNews Also reported by •News24ReutersCBC.caSeattle Times

Firefighters 'shattered,' 'enveloped' in fire on potentially hottest day of summer, worst still to come on Saturday

At least 40 homes have been destroyed, hundreds of thousands of hectares razed and three RFS volunteer firefighters left with serious burns to their bodies and...
Brisbane Times

Angry3041

Sav RT @Animae29751882: SA FIRES 💔 2 deaths 1 resident with serious burns, in hospital 23 firefighters injured, one seriously 2 police officers… 2 days ago

Animae29751882

Animae ⌛️ SA FIRES 💔 2 deaths 1 resident with serious burns, in hospital 23 firefighters injured, one seriously 2 police offi… https://t.co/HDNPV1DiKe 3 days ago

BethanyMonday

VeganCat RT @peterc_150: Sydney hit by heatwave, 20 more homes lost to bushfires, 3 firefighters suffer serious burns, new record Aus temp of 41.9C… 4 days ago

SOSMASK

FIREMASK Firefighters suffer serious burns after flames overrun crew in Bargo - https://t.co/Py3TTpBqjd #GoogleAlerts 4 days ago

TaiChi_John

TaiChi_John RT @EcoInternetDrGB: Tim Minchin blasts Australian government as firefighters suffer serious burns: New Zealand Herald https://t.co/c2AuNoZ… 5 days ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Tim Minchin blasts Australian government as firefighters suffer serious burns: New Zealand Herald… https://t.co/XDCbxUlWlK 5 days ago

NoAdaniOz

💧Rani Lyons 🐟🌿⛈ RT @fionacrain: The saddest news 😢 https://t.co/0WypD9qosh 5 days ago

1staidgirl

Kristina Gardner 🇨🇦 🌈 RT @Kamscan: Firefighters suffer serious burns after being 'overrun' by fire in New South Wales, Australia, via @nzherald https://t.co/mmZi… 5 days ago

